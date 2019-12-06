Story Behind All Hail The Power Of Jesus Name Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, All Hail The Power Of Jesus Name

Rev. E. P. Scott was a missionary to India. One day he saw on the street a man of so strange an appearance that he inquired about him, and learned that he belonged to a wild mountain tribe among whom Christ had never been preached.

Mr. Scott prayed over the matter, and decided to visit that tribe. As soon as he reached their mountain home, he fell in with a savage band who were on a war expedition. They seized him, and pointed their spears at his heart.

At once the missionary drew out the violin that he always carried with him, and began to play and sing in the native language, All hail the power of Jesus name! He closed his eyes, expecting death at any minute.

When he reached the third stanza, as nothing had happened, he opened his eyes, and was amazed to see that the spears had fallen from the hands of the savages, and big tears were in their eyes!

They invited Mr. Scott to their homes, and he spend two and a half year among them, winning many of them to Christ.

All Hail The Power Of Jesus Name – Hymn Lyrics

(1) All hail the power of Jesus’ name!

Let angels prostrate fall,

Let angels prostrate fall;

Bring forth the royal diadem,

And crown Him,

crown Him, crown Him, crown Him,

And crown Him Lord of all.

(2) Ye chosen seed of Israel’s race,

Ye ransomed from the fall,

Ye ransomed from the fall,

Hail Him who saves you by His grace,

And crown Him,

crown Him, crown Him, crown Him,

And crown Him Lord of all.

(3) Let every kindred, every tribe,

On this terrestrial ball,

On this terrestrial ball,

To Him all majesty ascribe,

And crown Him,

crown him, crown him, crown him,

And crown Him Lord of all.

(4) O that with yonder sacred throng

We at His feet may fall,

We at His feet may fall!

We’ll join the everlasting song,

And crown Him,

Crown him, crown him, crown him,

And crown Him Lord of all.