Story Behind Abide With Me Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, Abide With Me

This beloved hymn of comfort and trust was written by a pastor who was sickly and unwell most of the time.

Henry F. Lyte pastored a seashore church in England, among the rough sailors and uncultured villagers. And this made outsiders often wonder. But they loved him and he loved the work.

However, health finally left him and the doctor advised him to retreat to sunny southern Europe, and he prepared to sail.

The last Sunday before leaving, although he had no strength to stand up and preach, yet he forced himself and preached among his weeping people. That evening, by the light of the evening sun, he wrote these words:

Abide with me, Fast falls the eventide;

The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide;

When other helpers fail, and comforts flee,

Help of the helpless, O abide with me!

He sailed, but died aboard within that year.

Abide With Me – Hymn Lyrics

(1) Abide with me- fast falls the eventide;

The darkness deepens- Lord, with me abide;

When other helpers fail and comforts flee,

Help of the helpless, O abide with me.

(2) Swift to its close ebbs out life’s little day;

Earth’s joys grow dim, its glories pass away;

Change and decay in all around I see;

O Thou who changest not, abide with me.

(3) I need Thy presence every passing hour;

What but Thy grace can foil the tempter’s power?

Who like Thyself my guide and stay can be?

Through cloud and sunshine, O abide with me.

(4) I fear no foe, with Thee at hand to bless;

Ills have no weight and tears no bitterness;

Where is death’s sting? where, grace, thy victory?

I triumph still if Thou abide with me.

(5) Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes;

Shine thru the gloom and point me to the skies;

Heaven’s morning breaks and earth’s vain shadows flee;

In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.