Stand By The Cross – Hymn

Stand by the cross when the morning sun

Beams on your way so bright;

Stand by the cross when the shadows fall,

Soon we will triumph for God and right.

Refrain:

Stand by the cross, soldier, stand,

Vict’ry will come by and by;

Stand by the cross, soldier, stand,

And we’ll conquer though we die.

Stand by the cross till the day is done,

Firm to the end and true;

Trust when the battle is raging wild,

For there is waiting a crown for you.

Stand by the cross like a soldier strong,

Fearlessly face the foe;

Soon shall the army of night recede,

Back from the morning’s triumphant glow.

Stand by the cross till the Lord returns,

Faithful through life’s last test;

Soon we shall hear from His blessed lips,

‘Lay down thy armor and be at rest.’