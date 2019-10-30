Stand By The Cross – Hymn

Stand by the cross when the morning sun
Beams on your way so bright;
Stand by the cross when the shadows fall,
Soon we will triumph for God and right.
Refrain:
Stand by the cross, soldier, stand,
Vict’ry will come by and by;
Stand by the cross, soldier, stand,
And we’ll conquer though we die.
Stand by the cross till the day is done,
Firm to the end and true;
Trust when the battle is raging wild,
For there is waiting a crown for you.
Stand by the cross like a soldier strong,
Fearlessly face the foe;
Soon shall the army of night recede,
Back from the morning’s triumphant glow.
Stand by the cross till the Lord returns,
Faithful through life’s last test;
Soon we shall hear from His blessed lips,
‘Lay down thy armor and be at rest.’