Sowing And Reaping – Hymn

He that goeth forth and weepeth,

Bearing seeds to every land,

Shall return with great rejoicing,

Bringing golden sheaves in hand.

Refrain:

Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,

Now is the harvest, gather the sheaves;

Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,

Watch, for some gather nothing but leaves.

Let us sow beside all waters,

Joyful will the reaping be,

And when God rewards His servants,

We’ll be blest eternally.

We may sow and reap together,

Let us work and never cease;

Paul may plant, Apollos water,

God will give the sure increase.

While the golden grain is swaying

In the harvest field so great,

Let us reap with anxious praying,

Time is flying, do not wait.