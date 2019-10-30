Sov’reign Grace O’er Sin Abounding, Ransomed Souls, The Tidings Swell – Hymn

Author: J Kent

Sov’reign grace o’er sin abounding,

Ransomed souls, the tidings swell;

‘Tis a deep that knows no sounding,

Who its breadth or length can tell?

On its glories, on its glories,

Let my soul forever dwell!

On its glories, on its glories,

Let my soul forever dwell!

What from Christ the soul can sever,

Bound by everlasting bands?

Once in Him, in Him forever,

Thus th’ eternal cov’nant stands.

None shall pluck thee, none shall pluck thee

From the Savior’s mighty hands!

None shall pluck thee, none shall pluck thee

From the Savior’s mighty hands!

Heirs of God, joint-heirs with Jesus,

Long ere time its race begun;

To His name eternal praises,

O what wonders love has done!

One with Jesus, one with Jesus,

By eternal union one.

One with Jesus, one with Jesus,

By eternal union one.

On such love, my soul, still ponder,

Love, so great, so rich, so free;

Say, while lost in holy wonder,

Why, O Lord, such love to me?

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Grace shall reign eternally!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Grace shall reign eternally!