Sound The Battle Cry – Hymn

Author: William F. Sherwin

Sound the battle cry! See, the foe is nigh;

Raise the standard high for the Lord;

Gird your armor on, stand firm every one;

Rest your cause upon His holy Word.

Refrain:

Rouse, then, soldiers, rally round the banner,

Ready, steady, pass the word along;

Onward, forward, shout aloud, “Hosanna!”

Christ is Captain of the mighty throng.

Strong to meet the foe, marching on we go,

While our cause we know, must prevail;

Shield and banner bright, gleaming in the light,

Battling for the right we ne’er can fail.

O Thou God of all, hear us when we call,

Help us one and all by Thy grace;

When the battle’s done, and the vict’ry’s won,

May we wear the crown before Thy face.