Soon The Summer Will Be Ended – Hymn

Grace is offered you, dear sinner,

In this gospel day of time,

Grace to save and keep from evil,

And to make your life sublime.

Refrain:

Soon the summer will be ended,

And the harvest will be o’er;

Soon the day of offered mercy

Will be past forevermore.

If you live and die a sinner,

And reject God’s offered grace,

You will cry for rocks and mountains,

Thus to hide you from His face.

While in life is time accepted

To prepare to meet the Lord,

Be assured that He is faithful

To fulfill His holy word.

Will this be your lamentation:

‘Through neglect I’m lost at last,

For the summer now is ended,

And the harvest time is past’?