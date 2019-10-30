Songs Of Victory – Hymn

Songs of victory bringing

Unto the Lord most high;

Victory, victory singing,

Let all the saints draw nigh;

For there can be no failure

While Jesus leads the van;

And victory! victory! victory!

Is heard on every hand.

Refrain:

Vict’ry shall be the chorus,

Vict’ry our watchword and song;

Jesus is marching before us,

Leading His army along.

Songs of victory ever

Shall be our hearts delight;

Sing of defeat no never,

Sing vict’ry with all our might;

We’ll raise our voices higher

Upon the battlefield;

Our victory draweth nigher,

When Christ shall be revealed.

Songs of victory sounding,

Go forth to all the world;

From shore to shore resounding,

With gospel truths unfurled;

Go singing of the Savior,

Send forth an earnest call;

O sinner, seek His favor,

‘Tis offered unto all.

Songs of victory blending

With all the heav’nly throng;

A chorus that has no ending,

It is the victor’s song;

We’ll sing and shout forever,

Glad songs of victory;

We’ll sing of Christ our Savior,

Through all eternity.