Song Of The Savior – Hymn

Sing we a song of the Savior,

Gentle, and loving, and true,

Walking the valley of shadows,

Dying for me and for you.

Refrain:

Praise Him, praise Him,

Gentle, and loving, and true;

Praise Him, praise Him,

Dying for me and for you.

Born in the Bethlehem manger,

Angels attended His birth,

And from the heavens descended

Songs of rejoicing on earth.

Bearing His burden of sorrows,

Still did He love us the same;

All that reviled Him forgiving,

Bearing the cross and its shame.

Now to the heavens ascended,

Him by the Father behold,

Pleading the cause of His children,

Loving us just as of old.