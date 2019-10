Somewhere Listening For My Name – Hymn

I’ll Be Somewhere Listening For My Name

When the Savior calls I will answer

When He calls I’ll for me I will hear

When the Savior calls I will answer

I’ll somewhere listening for my name

Refrain:

I’ll be somewhere listening

I’ll be somewhere listening

I’ll be somewhere listening for my name

I’ll be somewhere listening

I’ll be somewhere listening

I’ll be somewhere listening for my name

If my heart is right when He calls me

If heart is right I will hear

If my heart is right when He calls me

I’ll be somewhere listening for my name

If my robe is white when He calls me

If my robe is right I will hear

If my robe is white when He calls me

I’ll be somewhere listening for my name