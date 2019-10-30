Prophetic Truth – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

’Twas sung by the poets, foreseen in the spirit,

A time of refreshing is near;

When creeds and divisions would fall to demerit,

And saints in sweet union appear.

Refrain:

Oh, glory to Jesus! we hail the bright day,

And high on our banner salvation display,

The mists of confusion are passing away.

We stand in the glory that Jesus has given,

The moon, as the dayspring doth shine;

The light of the sun is now equal to seven,

So bright is the glory divine.

Now filled with the Spirit and clad in the armor

Of light and omnipotent truth;

We’ll testify ever, and Jesus we’ll honor

And stand from sin Babel aloof.

The prophet’s keen vision, transpiercing the ages,

Beheld us to Zion return;

We’ll sing of our freedom, though Babylon rages,

We’ll shout as her city doth burn.

The fig tree is budding, the “evening” is shining,

We welcome the wonderful light!

We look for the Savior, for time is declining,

Eternity’s looming in sight!