So Send I You – Hymn

Author: E. Margaret Clarkson

So send I you to labor unrewarded,

To serve unpaid, unloved, unsought, unknown,

To bear rebuke, to suffer scorn and scoffing,

So send I you to toil for Me alone.

As the Father hath sent Me, So send I you.

So send I you to bind the bruised and broken,

O’er wand’ring souls to work, to weep, to wake,

To bear the burdens of a world aweary-

So send I you to suffer for My sake.

As the Father hath sent Me, So send I you.

So send I you – to loneliness and longing,

With heart a-hungering for the loved and known;

Forsaking home and kindred, friend and dear one,

So send I you – to know My love alone.

As the Father hath sent Me, So send I you.

So send I you – to leave your life’s ambitions,

To die to dear desire, self-will resign,

To labor long and love where men revile you,

So send I you – to lose your life in Mine.

As the Father hath sent Me, So send I you.

So send I you to hearts made hard by hatred,

To eyes made blind because they will not see,

To spend, tho’ it be blood, to spend and spare not-

So send I you to taste of Calvary.

As the Father hath sent Me, So send I you.