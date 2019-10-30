Sleep Not, Soldier – Hymn

Sleep not, soldier of the cross,

Foes are lurking all around;

Look not here to find repose;

This is but thy battleground.

Up! and take thy shield and sword!

Up! it is the call of Heav’n;

Shrink not faithless from thy Lord;

Nobly strive, as He hath striv’n.

Break through all the force of ill;

Tread the might of passion down;

Struggling onward, onward still,

To thy conqu’ring Savior’s crown.

Through the midst of toil and pain,

Let this thought ne’er leave thy breast;

Every triumph thou dost gain

Makes more sweet thy coming rest.