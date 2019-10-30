Sleep Not, Soldier – Hymn

Sleep not, soldier of the cross,
Foes are lurking all around;
Look not here to find repose;
This is but thy battleground.
Up! and take thy shield and sword!
Up! it is the call of Heav’n;
Shrink not faithless from thy Lord;
Nobly strive, as He hath striv’n.
Break through all the force of ill;
Tread the might of passion down;
Struggling onward, onward still,
To thy conqu’ring Savior’s crown.
Through the midst of toil and pain,
Let this thought ne’er leave thy breast;
Every triumph thou dost gain
Makes more sweet thy coming rest.