Sinner, See The Love Of God – Hymn

There is life forevermore;

At the cross, where Jesus died,

You may feel His blood applied,

If you own Him conqueror,

Who for you the cleansing fountain opened wide.

Refrain:

Sinner, see the love of God,

Sinner, see the love of God;

Will you come? Will you come?

Sinner, oh, behold the wonderful love of God.

There’s a land of pure delight,

Where the ransomed now abide

In the Savior crucified,

Dwelling in effulgent light;

Sinner, will you come, whatever may betide?

There’s a crown that you may wear,

Oh, secure it while you may,

Will you come without delay?

Flee from darkness and despair,

Sinner, will you come to Jesus, come today?

There’s a home in heav’n for all,

Will you leave this world of sin?

Will you come and enter in?

Hear the Spirit’s gentle call,

Sinner, don’t delay a moment, come to Him.