Sinner, See The Love Of God – Hymn

There is life forevermore;
At the cross, where Jesus died,
You may feel His blood applied,
If you own Him conqueror,
Who for you the cleansing fountain opened wide.
Refrain:
Sinner, see the love of God,
Sinner, see the love of God;
Will you come? Will you come?
Sinner, oh, behold the wonderful love of God.
There’s a land of pure delight,
Where the ransomed now abide
In the Savior crucified,
Dwelling in effulgent light;
Sinner, will you come, whatever may betide?
There’s a crown that you may wear,
Oh, secure it while you may,
Will you come without delay?
Flee from darkness and despair,
Sinner, will you come to Jesus, come today?
There’s a home in heav’n for all,
Will you leave this world of sin?
Will you come and enter in?
Hear the Spirit’s gentle call,
Sinner, don’t delay a moment, come to Him.