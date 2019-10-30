Singing Joyful Praise – Hymn

O precious Savior, how we do love Thee,

Thou hast washed away our load of guilt and sin;

Born of the Spirit, fully saved and free,

Our joyful hearts shall never cease to sing.

Refrain:

Oh, hallelujah to the Lamb!

Ye happy saints to Jesus sing;

Tell every nation Jesus saves,

And glorify the name of Heaven’s King.

Sorrow’s departed, joy we’re receiving,

For the Lord has swept the shades of night away;

How wonderful this holy joy and peace;

Oh, it is glory, everlasting day!

Joyful in glory, oh, hallelujah!

We will sing to Jesus everlasting praise;

Shout, shout the vict’ry-Christ hath made us free,

And keeps us holy all our pilgrim days.

Let joyful music cheer all our journey,

Make the gloomy desert blossom as the rose;

Sing of redemption, shout the jubilee,

And drive away the gloom of mortal woes.

O ye redeemed ones, sound out the tidings

That the blessed Jesus died to save us all;

To every sinner tell the wondrous news,

Sing of salvation, sing the gospel call.