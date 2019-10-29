Shall I Miss It? – Hymn

‘What will you give in exchange for your soul?’

What will it profit you, sinner,

To gain the whole world and then lose your own soul?

Shall I miss it-be lost forever?

Refrain:

Shall I miss it-be lost forever?

Shall I miss it-be lost forever?

‘Then, oh, what will you give in exchange for your soul?’

Shall I miss it-be lost forever?

‘What will you give in exchange for your soul?’

Think of its value, poor sinner,

Oh, can you afford to miss heaven’s bright goal,

Nor share its sweet joys, no never?

‘What will you give in exchange for your soul?’

Profit and loss are considered;

If you wreck on the shoal where the dark billows roll,

Your hope and your joys are bartered.

‘What will you give in exchange for your soul?’

Oh, do not stifle conviction;

How can you thus trifle? Oh, come and be whole,

And Jesus will give remission.