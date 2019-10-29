Saved By Grace – Hymn

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0

Someday the silver cord will break,
And I no more as now shall sing;
But, oh, the joy when I shall wake
Within the palace of the King!

Refrain:
And I shall see Him face to face,
And tell the story-Saved by grace.

Someday my earthly house will fall;
I cannot tell how soon ’twill be;
But this I know-my All in All
Has now a place in heav’n for me.

Someday, when fades the golden sun
Beneath the rosy tinted west,
My blessed Lord will say, ‘Well done!’
And I shall enter into rest.

Someday: till then I’ll watch and wait,
My lamp all trimmed and burning bright,
That when my Savior opes the gate,
My soul to Him may take its flight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here