Saved By Grace – Hymn

Someday the silver cord will break,

And I no more as now shall sing;

But, oh, the joy when I shall wake

Within the palace of the King!

Refrain:

And I shall see Him face to face,

And tell the story-Saved by grace.

Someday my earthly house will fall;

I cannot tell how soon ’twill be;

But this I know-my All in All

Has now a place in heav’n for me.

Someday, when fades the golden sun

Beneath the rosy tinted west,

My blessed Lord will say, ‘Well done!’

And I shall enter into rest.

Someday: till then I’ll watch and wait,

My lamp all trimmed and burning bright,

That when my Savior opes the gate,

My soul to Him may take its flight.