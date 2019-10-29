Saved By Grace – Hymn

Someday the silver cord will break,
And I no more as now shall sing;
But, oh, the joy when I shall wake
Within the palace of the King!
Refrain:
And I shall see Him face to face,
And tell the story-Saved by grace.
Someday my earthly house will fall;
I cannot tell how soon ’twill be;
But this I know-my All in All
Has now a place in heav’n for me.
Someday, when fades the golden sun
Beneath the rosy tinted west,
My blessed Lord will say, ‘Well done!’
And I shall enter into rest.
Someday: till then I’ll watch and wait,
My lamp all trimmed and burning bright,
That when my Savior opes the gate,
My soul to Him may take its flight.