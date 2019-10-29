Send The Holy Fire – Hymn

On the altar now I lay,

For Thy cleansing, Lord, I pray,

Let the work be done today,

Wholly to be Thine.

Refrain:

Send, oh, send the holy fire,

Fervent is my heart’s desire,

I would join the holy choir,

Wholly sanctified.

All, yes, all I consecrate,

The Refiner’s flame I wait,

Let me reach that blessed state,

Full salvation find.

Savior, send the holy fire,

Light the consecration pyre,

Let the purging be entire,

Sanctify my soul.

Father, faith inspire in me,

Precious promises I see,

Let me touch them, touching Thee,

Witness peace within.