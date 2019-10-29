Saviour First Of All – Hymn

In heaven there are many things
I’m longing soon to see
It’s beauty surely will my soul enthroll
But when I’m ushered to the realms of blest eternity
I want to see my Savior first of all.
Refrain:
I want to see my Savior first of all
Before on any others I would call
And when for countless days
On His dear face I gaze
I want to see my Savior first of all.
I want to see the pearly gates
Those avenues of gold
I want to see each mansion large and small
The tree of life and crystsl spring I’m longing to behold
I want to see my Savior first of all.
I want to see that mother who is waiting on that shore
And many by-gone days we will recall
I want to see each love one who, has journeyed on before
But I want to see my Savior first of all.