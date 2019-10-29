Saviour First Of All – Hymn

In heaven there are many things

I’m longing soon to see

It’s beauty surely will my soul enthroll

But when I’m ushered to the realms of blest eternity

I want to see my Savior first of all.

Refrain:

I want to see my Savior first of all

Before on any others I would call

And when for countless days

On His dear face I gaze

I want to see my Savior first of all.

I want to see the pearly gates

Those avenues of gold

I want to see each mansion large and small

The tree of life and crystsl spring I’m longing to behold

I want to see my Savior first of all.

I want to see that mother who is waiting on that shore

And many by-gone days we will recall

I want to see each love one who, has journeyed on before

But I want to see my Savior first of all.