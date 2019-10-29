Savior, Like A Shepherd Lead Us – Hymn

Author: Dorothy Ann Thrupp

Savior, like a shepherd lead us,

Much we need thy tender care.

In thy pleasant pastures feed us,

For our use thy folds prepare.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Thou has bought us, thine we are;

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Thou has bought us, thine we are.

We are thine; do thou befriend us,

Be the guardian of our way.

Keep thy flock, from sin defend us,

Seek us when we go astray.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Hear, O hear us when we pray.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Hear, O hear us when we pray.

Thou hast promised to receive us,

Poor and sinful though we be;

Thou hast mercy to relieve us,

Grace to cleanse and power to free.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Let us early turn to thee.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Let us early turn to thee.

Early let us seek thy favor,

Early let us do thy will.

Blessed Lord and only Savior,

With thy love our bosoms fill.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Thou has loved us, love us still.

Blessed Jesus, blessed Jesus,

Thou has loved us, love us still.