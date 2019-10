Savior, coming to Thee,

I would be Thine own;

Thou on Calvary’s tree

Didst for me atone.

Refrain:

Savior, Savior,

Though I am guilty I come to Thee;

Savior, Savior,

Cleanse me this moment and make me free.

Savior, hear Thou my plea,

Pained with sin and grief;

Oh, have mercy on me,

Bring my heart relief.

Savior, let me not die

Far from Thy fold of love;

Hear me while Thou art nigh,

Bring me home above.