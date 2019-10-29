Savior, Again To Thy Dear Name We Raise – Hymn

Savior, again to Thy dear Name we raise

With one accord our parting hymn of praise;

We rise to bless Thee ere our worship cease;

And now departing, wait Thy word of peace.

Grant us Thy peace upon our homeward way;

With Thee began, with Thee shall end the day.

Guard thou the lips from sin, the hearts from shame,

That in this house have called upon Thy Name.

Grant us Thy peace, Lord, through the coming night;

Turn Thou for us its darkness into light;

From harm and danger keep Thy children free,

For dark and light are both alike to Thee.

Grant us Thy peace throughout our earthly life;

Our balm in sorrow, and our stay in strife;

Then, when Thy voice shall our conflict cease,

Call us, O Lord, to Thine eternal peace.

Grant us Thy peace the peace Thou didst bestow

On Thine Apostles in Thine hour of woe;

The peace Thou broughtest, when at eventide

They saw Thy pierced hands, Thy wounded side.

Thy peace in life, the balm of every pain;

Thy peace in death, the hope to rise again;

Then, when Thy voice shall bid our conflict cease,

Call us, O Lord, to Thine eternal peace.