Saved, Saved – Hymn

Author: Jack P. Scholfield

I’ve found a Friend, Who is all to me,

His love is ever true;

I love to tell how He lifted me

And what His grace can do for you.

Refrain:

Saved by His power divine,

Saved to new life sublime!

Life now is sweet and my joy is complete,

For I’m saved, saved, saved!

He saves me from every sin and harm,

Secures my soul each day;

I’m leaning strong on His mighty arm;

I know He’ll guide me all the way.

When poor and needy and all alone,

In love He said to me,

“Come unto Me and I’ll lead you home,

To live with Me eternally.”