Satisfied With Jesus – Hymn

Author: E. G. Masters

I’m satisfied with Jesus, He’s everything to me;

He saved my soul from torment, and awful misery;

He gave me peace and gladness, yea, more than I deserved,

And since my Savior found me, Him I have gladly served.

I’m satisfied with Jesus, and I will tell you why,

He sanctified my nature and fitted me to die;

He filled me with His glory, and leads me every day,

And keeps me now from falling, and in the holy way.

I’m satisfied with Jesus, I find He’s all I need,

He healed me soul and body, and makes me whole indeed;

He gives me food and raiment, yes, all I eat and wear;

He beareth all my burdens, my sorrows, and my care.

I’m satisfied with Jesus, whatever He may do,

And this same satisfaction is waiting now for you;

I’m satisfied with Jesus, wherever I may be,

And, while I now obey Him, He’s satisfied with me.