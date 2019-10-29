Satisfied With Jesus – Hymn

Author: E. G. Masters
I’m satisfied with Jesus, He’s everything to me;
He saved my soul from torment, and awful misery;
He gave me peace and gladness, yea, more than I deserved,
And since my Savior found me, Him I have gladly served.
I’m satisfied with Jesus, and I will tell you why,
He sanctified my nature and fitted me to die;
He filled me with His glory, and leads me every day,
And keeps me now from falling, and in the holy way.
I’m satisfied with Jesus, I find He’s all I need,
He healed me soul and body, and makes me whole indeed;
He gives me food and raiment, yes, all I eat and wear;
He beareth all my burdens, my sorrows, and my care.
I’m satisfied with Jesus, whatever He may do,
And this same satisfaction is waiting now for you;
I’m satisfied with Jesus, wherever I may be,
And, while I now obey Him, He’s satisfied with me.