Sanctified By Faith – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

Why should a doubt or fear arise,

As this poor little all of mine

I lay a living sacrifice,

All on the altar, Christ divine?

Refrain:

I’m fully Thine, yes, wholly Thine,

All on the altar, Christ divine;

The word of Jesus I believe,

The Sanctifier I receive;

All on the altar I abide,

And Jesus says I’m sanctified.

Ah, not a moment more I’ll doubt,

And not a moment longer wait;

He shed His blood to sanctify,

He suffered death without the gate.

By faith I venture on His Word,

My doubts are o’er, the vict’ry won;

He said the altar sanctifies,

I just believe Him, and ’tis done.

Through all my soul I feel His pow’r,

And in the precious, cleansing wave

I wash my garments white this hour,

And prove His utmost pow’r to save.