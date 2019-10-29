Sanctified By Faith – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner
Why should a doubt or fear arise,
As this poor little all of mine
I lay a living sacrifice,
All on the altar, Christ divine?
Refrain:
I’m fully Thine, yes, wholly Thine,
All on the altar, Christ divine;
The word of Jesus I believe,
The Sanctifier I receive;
All on the altar I abide,
And Jesus says I’m sanctified.
Ah, not a moment more I’ll doubt,
And not a moment longer wait;
He shed His blood to sanctify,
He suffered death without the gate.
By faith I venture on His Word,
My doubts are o’er, the vict’ry won;
He said the altar sanctifies,
I just believe Him, and ’tis done.
Through all my soul I feel His pow’r,
And in the precious, cleansing wave
I wash my garments white this hour,
And prove His utmost pow’r to save.