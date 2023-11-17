Samaritan’s Purse Donates 21 Ambulances, Other Reliefs To Israel Amid Israel-Hamas War

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, Evangelical humanitarian organization, Samaritan’s Purse said it has provided 21 Ambulances to Israel after Hamas destroyed many of these types of vehicles during the Oct. 7 attack. Seven ambulances provided were armored to offer additional protection to medical personnel and patients.

“When the terrorists attacked, they immediately targeted ambulances. They set some on fire and shot up other ones so they could not be used to help those who were suffering. In all, 14 ambulances were destroyed, and 11 EMTs were killed. Samaritan’s Purse is replacing all 14 ambulances and providing an additional seven to Magen David Adom, Israel’s medical emergency system, that will be fully armored so that personnel will be well protected should atrocities like the ones that occurred on Oct. 7 happen again,” the organization shared on the website.

“Across Israel, we are partnering with over 50 churches and Christian organizations to pack thousands of food bags. Each is filled with groceries that will feed a family of five for a week. We also are equipping civilian first responder teams with hundreds of life-saving trauma supply kits”.

“To date, Samaritan’s Purse has provided hygiene kits, nearly 6,000 food vouchers, 300 food boxes, and 3,800 hot meals for internally displaced families in Israel,” the statement said. “In addition to these supplies, we have provided medical equipment including defibrillators to search and rescue teams.”

“These kits enable medical personnel to perform simple surgical procedures that will instantly save lives and keep patients alive for hours until they can get further help when an ambulance arrives or at a hospital,” said Dr. Hadar Milloh, a ministry partner. “Without this kit, they would certainly die.”

“In addition, Samaritan’s Purse gave 20 computers to the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, an administrative region bordering the Gaza Strip, to help with search-and-rescue efforts and to coordinate relief for affected communities. Another 15 laptops were given to Abu Tulul School to enable teachers to host Zoom classes for nearly 1,000 Bedouin students displaced by the crisis.”

Samaritan’s Purse is headed by American Evangelical leader and son of legendary Evangelist Billy Graham, Rev. Franklin Graham, met and prayed with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A few days ago we committed to replacing 14 ambulances for Magen David Adom (@Mdais), Israel’s first response service. These life-saving vehicles had been destroyed by Hamas in the October 7 attack. Yesterday I met with their teams and leadership, saw their need, and told them… pic.twitter.com/GN0Yi0Njgs — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 15, 2023

Rev. Franklin Graham meets Israel M Benjamin Netanyahu

