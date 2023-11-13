Christianity In Iraq Is ‘On The Very Edge Of Extinction’ – Christian Leader Laments

“If this crisis is not acknowledged, addressed, and fixed, then there can be no future for Christians in the Middle East. We Christians of Iraq now find ourselves on the very edge of extinction.”

Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul

An Iraqi archbishop has warned that Christianity in his war-torn country is “on the very edge of extinction.”

Speaking at a G20 event centered on religion’s role in helping solve global problems, Most Rev. Bashar Warda, the Archbishop of Erbil, told hundreds of religious leaders gathered for the G20 Religion Forum in Bali, Indonesia, that he is fearful for the state of believers in his nation.

Warda stated, “Without an end to this sectarian violence, there is no future for religious pluralism in Iraq, or anywhere else in the Mideast for that matter.”

Iraqi Christian Survives Being Burnt By ISIS 3 Times

“The brutal logic of this is that there does eventually reach an end point where there are no minorities left to kill, and no minorities left to persecute,” he added. “Such is the bleak future of religious pluralism in Iraq today,” The Christian Post reported.

Iran Christians Celebrate New Believers In Mass Baptism

He continued, “as I share with you this experience, I pray that you will find in our story a clear warning to you all.”

Warda noted that the violence crisis in Iraq must be addressed, as it threatens not only Iraqi Christians and other minority groups but also the entirety of the Middle East and other nearby regions.

Muslims Turning To Christ In Great Numbers Through Dreams And Visions

“If this crisis is not acknowledged, addressed, and fixed, then there can be no future for Christians or any other form of religious pluralism in the Middle East,” he said. “After around 1,900 years of existing in the region, “we Christians of Iraq now find ourselves on the very edge of extinction,” he added.

Christians in Iraq are impacted by intolerance and persecution mostly perpetuated by militant Islamic groups and non-Christian leaders, pray that they will continue to be strong in the faith and always find a way of escape from persecutions.

Iraqi Pastor Miraculously Survives Car Bomb Without A Scratch

Over 50 Healed, Many Turn To Jesus Christ After Pastor Preached In Iraqi Mosque (Photos)