Israel-Hamas War: Franklin Graham Visits Israel, Prays With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, American Evangelical leader and son of legendary Evangelist Billy Graham, Rev. Franklin Graham, met and prayed with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Graham, who heads the international Evangelical humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, described his meeting and time of prayer with the prime minister as “a privilege,” adding that the prime minister needs prayer.

“This man needs our prayers,” he continued. “He is facing the most trying time since the birth of their nation, with 1,200 people killed, more than 240 men, women, and children taken as hostages, and many injured in the Hamas attack.”

Graham added, “As I spoke with a woman whose husband was taken hostage, the fear and heartache is overwhelming. Pray for these hostages and their families, pray for Prime Minister Netanyahu, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

“To date, Samaritan’s Purse has provided hygiene kits, nearly 6,000 food vouchers, 300 food boxes, and 3,800 hot meals for internally displaced families in Israel,” the statement said. “In addition to these supplies, we have provided medical equipment including defibrillators to search and rescue teams.”

