Rush To The Rescue – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

See the storm raging in fury today,

Out on life’s ocean still drifting away;

Loved ones are tossed on the billows, we know,

Then rush to the rescue and never say no.

Refrain:

Rush to the rescue! Rush to the rescue!

Rush to the rescue though danger betide;

Rush to the rescue! Rush to the rescue!

Rush to the rescue with arms open wide.

See the dark waters with waves rolling high?

Wrecked on its billows, the helpless now lie;

Who dare with courage to stem the strong tide,

And rush to the rescue with arms open wide?

Come now with courage and brave the rough sea,

Our trusty Captain will pilot for thee,

Save the poor souls that are lost in the dark,

Then rush to the rescue with God’s mighty ark.

Do not despair for these poor, helpless souls,

Driven by tempests ’mid breakers and shoals;

Hope may be lost on the billows of woe,

Then rush to the rescue, though stormy winds blow.

Stand by the Captain, oh, soul-saving crew,

Heed His commands, He will carry you through;

He will protect you from danger and harm,

Then rush to the rescue amid the wild storm.