Royal Telephone, The – Hymn

Words and Music: Frederick Lehman

Central’s never ‘busy,’ always on the line;

You may hear from Heaven almost any time;

’Tis a royal service, free for one and all;

When you get in trouble, give this royal line a call.

Refrain:

Telephone to glory,

O what joy divine!

I can feel the current moving on the line,

Built by God the Father for His loved and own,

We may talk to Jesus thru this royal telephone.

There will be no charges, telephone is free,

It was built for service, just for you and me;

There will be no waiting on this royal line,

Telephone to glory always answers just in time.

Fail to get the answer,

Satan’s crossed your wire,

By some strong delusion, or some base desire;

Take away obstructions,

God is on the throne,

And you’ll get your answer thru this royal telephone.

If your line is ‘grounded,’ and connection true

Has been lost with Jesus, tell you what to do;

Prayer and faith and promise, mend the broken wire,

’Till your soul is burning with the Pentecostal fire.

Carnal combinations cannot get control

Of this line to glory, anchored in the soul;

Storm and trial cannot disconnect the line,

Held in constant keeping by the Father’s hand divine.