Revive The Hearts Of All – Hymn

Author: James Black

God is here, and that to bless us

With the Spirit’s quickening power;

See, the cloud already bending,

Waits to drop the grateful shower.

Refrain:

Let it come, O Lord, we pray Thee,

Let the shower of blessing fall;

We are waiting, we are waiting,

Oh, revive the hearts of all.

God is here! we feel His presence

In this consecrated place;

But we need the soul refreshing

Of His free, unbounded grace.

God is here! oh, then, believing,

Bring to Him our one desire,

That His love may now be kindled,

Till its flame each heart inspire.

Savior, grant the prayer we offer,

While in simple faith we bow,

From the windows of Thy mercy

Pour us out a blessing now.