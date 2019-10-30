Rose, Rose, Rose – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel

What is sweeter, tell me,

Than a pretty rose?

Fragrant in its beauty,

Loveliest flow’r that grows.

Refrain:

Rose, rose, rose,

Prettiest flow’r that grows,

Emblem of love that came from heaven,

Through which a Savior, Christ, was given;

Rose, rose, rose,

Not till the whole world knows

Of my dear Savior King,

Will I cease to sing,

Sweet rose, rose, rose.

If a rose could whisper,

Could it, think you, tell

Of that blessed country

Where the angels dwell?

Jesus, keep me ever

Like unto this flow’r—

Pure and sweet and modest,

Every day and hour.