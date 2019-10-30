Resting – Hymn

Author: Lottie Blackwood

Now I’m resting, sweetly resting
On my Jesus’ loving breast;
How He soothes my troubled spirit,
Sinks me into perfect rest.

Refrain:
Jesus, ever precious Jesus,
I am leaning, ever leaning on Thy breast;
Closely folded to Thy bosom,
Let me ever, loving Savior, sweetly rest.

Closely folded to Thy bosom,
Let me evermore abide,
Safely sheltered from the tempest,
Till I pass beyond the tide.

Then I’ll gladly join the chorus,
Sung by angel choirs above,
Sweetly singing all Thy praises,
In the realms of endless love.

