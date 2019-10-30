Resting – Hymn

Author: Lottie Blackwood

Now I’m resting, sweetly resting

On my Jesus’ loving breast;

How He soothes my troubled spirit,

Sinks me into perfect rest.

Refrain:

Jesus, ever precious Jesus,

I am leaning, ever leaning on Thy breast;

Closely folded to Thy bosom,

Let me ever, loving Savior, sweetly rest.

Closely folded to Thy bosom,

Let me evermore abide,

Safely sheltered from the tempest,

Till I pass beyond the tide.

Then I’ll gladly join the chorus,

Sung by angel choirs above,

Sweetly singing all Thy praises,

In the realms of endless love.