Rejoice! Rejoice! Our King Is Coming! – Hymn

Author: I.D Sankey

Rejoice! Rejoice! our King is coming!

And the time will not be long,

Until we hail the radiant dawning,

And lift up the glad new song.

Oh, wondrous day! oh, glorious morning,

When the Son of Man shall come!

May we with lamps all trimmed and burning

Gladly welcome His return!

Rejoice! Rejoice! our King is coming!

And the time will not be long,

Until we hail the radiant dawning,

And lift up the glad new song.

With joy we wait our King’s returning

From His heavenly mansions fair;

And with ten thousand saints appearing

We shall meet Him in the air.

Oh, may we never weary, watching,

Never lay our armor down

Until He come, and with rejoicing

Give to each the promised crown.