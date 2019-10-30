Rejoice In The Lord! Oh, Let His Mercy Cheer – Hymn

Rejoice in the Lord! Oh, let His mercy cheer;

He sunders the bands that enthrall;

Redeemed by His blood, why should we ever fear,

Since Jesus is our all in all?

If God be for us, if God be for us,

if God be for us,

Who can be against us?

Who? who? who?

Who can be against us, against us?

Be strong in the Lord! rejoicing in His might,

Be loyal and true day by day;

When evils assail, be valiant for the right,

And He will be our strength and stay.

Confide in His Word, His promises so sure;

In Christ they are yea and amen;

Though earth pass away, they ever shall endure,

‘Tis written o’er and o’er again.

Abide in the Lord, secure in His control,

‘Tis life everlasting begun;

To pluck from His hand the weakest, trembling soul,

It never, never can be done!