Rays Of Hope – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

There are some rays of hope divine,

To cheer the darkest heart;

Around the cross they ever shine,

Where life anew may start.

Refrain:

Heaven is free, heaven is free,

Sinner, believe, in heaven you may shine;

Come and be free, come and be free;

Wonderful love, that heaven may be thine.

Despondent soul, can you not see

Hope gleaming from above?

Oh, look once more to Calvary,

And know that God is love.

Though shame and guilt oppress thy soul,

Thy heart as adamant,

Yet Jesus will thy name enroll,

If thou wilt but repent.

Thy life of sin now weighs thee down,

And death and hell are near;

But heaven wills thee yet a crown,

And angels want thee there.

O guilty one, though bound in chains

Of dark infernal pow’r,

The grace of God supremely reigns

To save thee in this hour.