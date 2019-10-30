Pull From The Shore – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss
Light in the darkness, brother, day is at hand,
See o’er the rolling Jordan fair Canaan’s land;
Hark! O my captive brother, bondage is o’er,
Leave the poor old human craft, and pull from the shore.
Refrain:
Pull from the shore, brother, pull from the shore;
Heed not the Babel cry, nor yet Satan’s roar;
Christ is the lifeboat, brother, cling to sect no more,
Leave the poor old stranded wreck and pull from the shore.
Stay in the lifeboat, brother, all else will fail;
Higher the surges dash and fiercer the gale;
Heed not the stormy winds, though loudly they roar;
Watch the “bright and morning Star,” and pull from the shore.
Bright gleams the morning, brother, now we are free,
Dark fogs now disappearing, Jesus we see;
Out in the ocean of His love more and more,
Glory, glory, hallelujah! pull from the shore.