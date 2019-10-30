Pull From The Shore – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss

Light in the darkness, brother, day is at hand,

See o’er the rolling Jordan fair Canaan’s land;

Hark! O my captive brother, bondage is o’er,

Leave the poor old human craft, and pull from the shore.

Refrain:

Pull from the shore, brother, pull from the shore;

Heed not the Babel cry, nor yet Satan’s roar;

Christ is the lifeboat, brother, cling to sect no more,

Leave the poor old stranded wreck and pull from the shore.

Stay in the lifeboat, brother, all else will fail;

Higher the surges dash and fiercer the gale;

Heed not the stormy winds, though loudly they roar;

Watch the “bright and morning Star,” and pull from the shore.

Bright gleams the morning, brother, now we are free,

Dark fogs now disappearing, Jesus we see;

Out in the ocean of His love more and more,

Glory, glory, hallelujah! pull from the shore.