Press The Battle On (O Jesus, Lord, My life, My way) – Hymn

Author: George W. Howard

O Jesus, Lord, my life, my way,

My heart’s delightful song,

For Thee I’ll labor night and day,

And press the battle on.

Refrain:

In Jesus’ might we’ll go and fight,

Until the vict’ry’s won;

The pow’rs of hell we’ll put to flight,

Until He says, “Well done!”

O Jesus, Captain, lead the way,

And we will follow on;

We hail the bright, supernal day,

And shout the victor’s song.

Although the battle waxes hot,

In Jesus we agree

To overthrow each hellish plot,

That captives may be free.

Though men and devils do assail

Our faith with fiendish blight,

In Jesus still we stand agreed,

And storm their forts by right.