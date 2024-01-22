Presbyterian Church Petitions President Biden Over Trans Surgeries For Minors

The Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) commission has sent a letter to United States President Joe Biden and other government leaders protesting the promotion of sex-change surgeries and puberty interventions for trans-identified minors.

“It is more important than ever to protect children from the harms that come from rejecting biological sex,” a spokesperson of the church told The Christian Post. “God created humanity, male and female; persons who try to change their biological sex are attempting the impossible.”

‘Slow-Motion Jihad In Nigeria’: Joe Biden Administration Under Fire

“Children, above all, must be protected and given time to progress through natural puberty. The PCA’s letter affirms the Bible’s care for children as a reflection of God’s love and asks leaders of the United States government to protect the lives and welfare of the most vulnerable among us,” the spokesperson added.

The letter which was sent Sunday from a commission appointed by the PCA General Assembly to Biden, congressional leaders and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts coincided with the 50th National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

I Was Super Gay For 30 Years But Jesus Changed Me: Hollywood Star Becket Cook Shares Supernatural Encounter

The PCA is the largest body of confessional Presbyterian and Reformed churches in North America, consisting of more than 1,500 congregations and 374,000 members in the U.S. and Canada.

The letter is the result of an overture the conservative denomination passed last June by a vote of 1,089-793 that formed a commission to draft a formal petition urging the government to “renounce the sin” of transgender procedures for minors.

The commission “humbly petition[ed]” the leaders to “protect the lives and welfare of minor children from the physical, mental, and emotional harms associated with medical and surgical interventions for the purpose of gender reassignment.”

Doctor Who Committed Hundreds of Abortions Totally Transformed After Encounter With Jesus

The authors stressed that medical attempts to change a person’s gender through surgeries or hormonal intervention are physically impossible and can lead to more suffering.

“Persons who try to change their biological sex through the process of transitioning —including psychotherapy, lifelong hormonal treatments, and extensive nongenital and genital surgeries — are attempting the impossible,” the letter states, The Christian Post reports.

Trans-identified Man Threatens To Bomb Churches, Sexually Assault Christian Girls