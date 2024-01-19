WORLD WATCH LIST 2024
“Blessed are you when men hate you, when they exclude you and insult you, and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man (Jesus Christ).” – Luke 6:22
“Blessed are Those Who are Persecuted for Righteousness’ Sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 5:10
Every year, persecution watchdog, Open Doors International, releases World Watch List, an annual ranking of the 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian; Countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution.
Figures for the persecution of Christians around the world have shown a ‘shocking increase’ from the previous year, according to persecution watchdog Open Doors 2024 Rankings.
According to Open Doors’ World Watch List 2024, More than 365m Christians suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith, with at least 5,621 Christians murdered in 2023, 14,766 churches attacked, and 4,542 Christians detained.
Every day, more than 8 Christians worldwide are killed because of their faith. Every week, over 182 churches or Christian buildings are attacked, and every month, Over 320 Christians are imprisoned unjustly.
In the 2024 list of countries where christians are persecuted the most, where it is hardest to be a Christian, North Korea tops the list, a position it has now maintained for the last twenty two years (2002), when the watch list began, and Nigeria ranks number 6, a position it has maintained since the previous year.
Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous To Be Christian – Open Doors 2024 Ranking
North Korea
Somalia
Libya
Eritrea
Yemen
Nigeria
Pakistan
Sudan
Iran
Afghanistan
India
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Mali
Algeria
Iraq
Myanmar
Maldives
China
Burkina Faso
Laos
Cuba
Mauritania
Morocco
Uzbekistan
Bangladesh
Niger
Central African Republic
Turkmenistan
Nicaragua
Oman
Ethiopia
Tunisia
Colombia
Vietnam
Bhutan
Mexico
Egypt
Mozambique
Qatar
Congo DR (DRC)
Indonesia
Cameroon
Brunei
Comoros
Tajikistan
Kazakhstan
Jordan
Malaysia
Turkey