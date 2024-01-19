WORLD WATCH LIST 2024

“Blessed are you when men hate you, when they exclude you and insult you, and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man (Jesus Christ).” – Luke 6:22

“Blessed are Those Who are Persecuted for Righteousness’ Sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 5:10

Every year, persecution watchdog, Open Doors International, releases World Watch List, an annual ranking of the 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian; Countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution.

Figures for the persecution of Christians around the world have shown a ‘shocking increase’ from the previous year, according to persecution watchdog Open Doors 2024 Rankings.

According to Open Doors’ World Watch List 2024, More than 365m Christians suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith, with at least 5,621 Christians murdered in 2023, 14,766 churches attacked, and 4,542 Christians detained.

Every day, more than 8 Christians worldwide are killed because of their faith. Every week, over 182 churches or Christian buildings are attacked, and every month, Over 320 Christians are imprisoned unjustly.

In the 2024 list of countries where christians are persecuted the most, where it is hardest to be a Christian, North Korea tops the list, a position it has now maintained for the last twenty two years (2002), when the watch list began, and Nigeria ranks number 6, a position it has maintained since the previous year.

Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous To Be Christian – Open Doors 2024 Ranking

North Korea

Somalia

Libya

Eritrea

Yemen

Nigeria

Pakistan

Sudan

Iran

Afghanistan

India

Syria

Saudi Arabia

Mali

Algeria

Iraq

Myanmar

Maldives

China

Burkina Faso

Laos

Cuba

Mauritania

Morocco

Uzbekistan

Bangladesh

Niger

Central African Republic

Turkmenistan

Nicaragua

Oman

Ethiopia

Tunisia

Colombia

Vietnam

Bhutan

Mexico

Egypt

Mozambique

Qatar

Congo DR (DRC)

Indonesia

Cameroon

Brunei

Comoros

Tajikistan

Kazakhstan

Jordan

Malaysia

Turkey