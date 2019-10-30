Precious Child, So Sweetly Sleeping – Hymn

Author: Anna B. Hoppe,

Precious Child, so sweetly sleeping

In a virgin’s fond embrace;

Heav’nly hosts their watch are keeping

O’er Thy humble dwelling place;

Blest Messiah, newborn King,

Let my heart its tribute bring.

Anthems joyous now are ringing

In the skies of Bethlehem;

Angels their sweet song are singing,

“Peace on earth, good will to men.”

Precious Jesus, at Thy birth

Heaven’s peace is brought to earth.

Sweetly rest, Thou promised Savior,

By the prophets long foretold;

Brightly beams the Father’s favor,

Now all men His love behold.

Virgin born Immanuel,

Let my tongue Thy praises tell!

Promised Savior, I adore Thee,

Son of David, Son of God!

What can mortals bring before Thee?

All is Thine on earthly sod.

Take my heart and let it be

Filled with love, dear Child, to Thee.