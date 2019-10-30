Precious Bible – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner,
O precious Bible! burning words from heaven,
We’ll ever cherish thee in our heart;
Sweet is the counsel by thy pages given:
On life’s dark ocean, our only chart.
Refrain:
Blessed Bible! Blessed Bible!
Joyful tidings from our home;
Thou art the rock of everlasting ages;
Hope of eternal bliss at heaven’s throne.
O precious volume! only in thy pages
We read the duty of all our race;
Only thy sunbeams, shining through the ages,
Reveal the wonders of saving grace.
This book of heaven shall endure forever;
And from its wisdom we’ll never turn;
Weighed in its balance, all the creeds that sever
Are only stubble, ere long to burn.
Dear book of mercy, on thy sure foundation
We build a dwelling-place for our soul;
Hearing and doing all thy revelation,
It stands unshaken, though billows roll.