Precious Bible – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner,

O precious Bible! burning words from heaven,

We’ll ever cherish thee in our heart;

Sweet is the counsel by thy pages given:

On life’s dark ocean, our only chart.

Refrain:

Blessed Bible! Blessed Bible!

Joyful tidings from our home;

Thou art the rock of everlasting ages;

Hope of eternal bliss at heaven’s throne.

O precious volume! only in thy pages

We read the duty of all our race;

Only thy sunbeams, shining through the ages,

Reveal the wonders of saving grace.

This book of heaven shall endure forever;

And from its wisdom we’ll never turn;

Weighed in its balance, all the creeds that sever

Are only stubble, ere long to burn.

Dear book of mercy, on thy sure foundation

We build a dwelling-place for our soul;

Hearing and doing all thy revelation,

It stands unshaken, though billows roll.