Pray For Yobe As Over 155 Persons Die Within Six Days

Just like a recent case reported in Kano state where over 600 deaths were recorded in less than a week, Yobe state is recording series of deaths over suspected Coronavirus symptoms, sources said.

The deaths, which have caused panic among residents of the state, is similar to the situation experienced in Kano recently where people in large numbers died consistently for several days to what had now been confirmed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to be the virus, according to Sahara Reporters.

“No less than 155 persons have died in Gashua and Potiskum areas of Yobe State over the last six days after exhibiting symptoms related with Coronavirus, Sahara Reporters can confirm.

Between April 30 and May 5, 98 people died in Potiskum. “Cemeteries are now the busiest places in these towns. “In Gashua town, at least 57 have died. Those dying are mostly elders, the source said.

Meanwhile, instead of addressing the challenges his state was facing, Governor Mai Mala Buni is reported to have been away in Abuja where he spends more than 80 per cent of his time since being elected into office.

Pray for Yobe citizens as they fight through the fears over the increasing deaths in the state.