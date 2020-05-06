Sinach Hits No 1 On Billboard USA Christian Songs For 7 Weeks

Award winning Nigerian Gospel musician, Osinachi Joseph (nee Kalu), popularly known as Sinach has top the list of Billboard USA Christian songs for seven weeks now.

Sinach who took to her Facebook to make the announcement expressed her gratitude to God, while also revealing that this is the first time a black from Africa is toping the list.

She wrote:

So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks !! Look at God!! First Black person 😳😳😳😳😳😳

First from Africa … So grateful to God!! Thank you @billboard #loveworld❤️ @joe_egbu 💕💕 @integritymusic #speedoftheHiolyGhost

sponsoredbygrace #sinach #waymaker

The Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard magazine. Chart rankings are based on sales (physical and digital), radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

The Billboard charts tabulate the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and elsewhere.

Sinach is a spiritually gifted woman in terms of gospel music. She has given hope to the hopeless all over the world through her inspiring songs. She is a multiple award-winning song writer, recording artiste, producer and worship song leader.

Sinach has performed in over 50 countries. She toured India in 2019. Her song, “Way Maker” has been covered by notable Gospel artists Artists like Michael W. Smith, Darlene Zschech, Leeland, Bethel Music, and Mandisa.

Waymaker is the second most watched YouTube video in Nigeria.

Married to Joseph Egbu, this talented singer is a key member of Love World music team of Christ Embassy, and knows that gospel music is not for commercial purposes but to help promote the gospel of Christ and lift up the spirit of the hopeless.

Sinach and Joe had their first baby, November 2019.