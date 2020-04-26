Pray For Kano As Over 600 People Die In 7 Days

Some residents of Kano are living in fear over the increasing deaths in the state with no real information on what’s people in the state.

As of Saturday, unofficial reports on social media says over 600 persons have died in the state in the last seven days.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed his concern on Twitter, over the deaths, calling on Nigerians to “drop all our differences, excuses” and Pray for Kano.

He wrote:

I am so worried about Kano. May Allah SWT accept the souls of all our departed and grant them Jannah. This is indeed an unusual time.

Time to drop all our differences, excuses, come and act sincerely together as brothers and sisters we are. #PrayForKano

The increase in the toll comes at amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of Saturday, 78 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kano. There are however, fears that there may be more cases than recorded as the state lacks testing capacity.

Scores of people, including elites and prominent sons of the state, have been lost to a yet-to-be-identified disease, with Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal worst hit.

Among those already buried are academics, administrators, bankers, media practitioners, and businessmen.

Eyewitnesses and undertakers at cemeteries in the state said an unspecified number of people had died and were buried over the past few days.

Among the prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday were Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, among others, Punch reports.

VIDEO: Fear Growing In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die In Three Days, Sparking #Coronavirus Fears pic.twitter.com/fd62YuOm09 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 21, 2020

Please Pray for Kano State.