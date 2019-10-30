Praise Thou The Lord, O My Soul – Hymn

Author: Johann Herrnschmidt

Praise thou the Lord, O my soul, sing praises,

Praise Him from morn till fall of night.

While o’er my life His strong arm He raises,

I shall sing thanks to God, my Light.

Who life and soul hath given me,

Be magnified eternally.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Sing, all ye nations, exalt the glory

Of Him Whose arm doth valiantly

All that hath life and breath, tell the story

In accent strong, with voices free.

Ye servants of the Triune God,

Father and Son and Spirit laud!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!