Praise The Savior, Ye Who Know Him! – Hymn

Author: Thomas Kelly

Praise the Savior, ye who know Him!

Who can tell how much we owe Him?

Gladly let us render to Him

All we are and have.

Jesus is the name that charms us;

He for conflicts fits and arms us;

Nothing moves and nothing harms us

When we trust in Him.

Trust in Him, ye saints, forever;

He is faithful, changing never;

Neither force nor guile can sever

Those He loves from Him.

Keep us, Lord, oh, keep us cleaving

To Thyself and still believing,

Till the hour of Thy receiving

The victorious Bride.

Then we shall be where we would be;

Then we shall be what we should be;

Things which are not now, nor could be,

Then shall be our own.