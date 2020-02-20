Popular Christian Evangelist Ravi Zacharias Seeks Prayers As He Undergoes Spinal Repair Surgery

Christian Apologist and Evangelist Ravi Zacharias is asking for prayers as he Undergoes Spinal Repair Surgery.

Christian Apologist and Evangelist Ravi Zacharias

Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, a leading Christian Apologist and Chairman of the Board at Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), will undergo spinal repair surgery on February 20, and is expected to be recovering from the surgery until April.

Zacharias has a history of serious back issues and to date has had two surgeries, the first of which resulted in 18 “good years” in which he said the Lord brought him comfort and strength.

Church Allows Homeless People To Sleep Inside Overnight And Give Them Warm Blankets

“But over the last year, I have battled several flare-ups, and after my last trip to the Philippines and Sri Lanka, it’s a miracle I got home on my own two feet,” Zacharias reported in an update on his ministry’s website.

“A subsequent CAT scan and MRI showed no option but to go into a surgery immediately,” he added. “It’s time for a serious repair job that will take me off the road for close to eight weeks.”

Writing on his twitter handle, the popular Christian Apologist wrote:

Dear Friends, Many of you know that I have struggled with serious back issues for years. Recently the pain has intensified and I have battled several flare-ups.

This Thursday I will undergo emergency spinal repair surgery and I ask for your prayers

Over 50 Healed, Many Turn To Jesus Christ After Pastor Preached In Iraqi Mosque (Photos)

Dear Friends, Many of you know that I have struggled with serious back issues for years. Recently the pain has intensified and I have battled several flare-ups.



This Thursday I will undergo emergency spinal repair surgery and I ask for your prayers: https://t.co/6ajX2xwyfy pic.twitter.com/UTU3IYP1Qp — Ravi Zacharias (@RaviZacharias) February 19, 2020

Also, Franklin Graham, a Christian evangelist, missionary and son of the legendary Preacher Evangelist Billy Graham, shared the story on twitter, asking for prayers for Ravi as he undergoes emergency spinal repair surgery.

All Muslim Family Members Accepted Jesus As Saviour As Jesus Healed Their Mother Of Cancer

Graham wrote

Would you join me in prayer for our friend @RaviZacharias as he undergoes emergency spinal repair surgery tomorrow? I know he & his family would appreciate it.

Would you join me in prayer for our friend @RaviZacharias as he undergoes emergency spinal repair surgery tomorrow? I know he & his family would appreciate it. https://t.co/btFCNvIq6n — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 19, 2020

Seeking prayers from fello believers and friends around the world, Ravi, on the ministry website (RZIM), shared how that he has struggled with serious back issues for years, and already undergone two surgeries, but the Lord brought him comfort and strength through those times. However, a subsequent CAT scan and MRI showed no option but to go into a surgery immediately.

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranian Muslims Are Turning To Jesus Through Watching Christian Satellite TV

On the article titled: Prayer Request: Spinal Repair Surgery on February 20, Ravi wrote:

Dear Friends,

I seldom go to any lengths to talk about personal challenges but am making an exception because I know you will pray for me—and for my family and the team. As you may recall, I have had serious back issues and struggled after two surgeries. The Lord brought comfort and strength and gave me eighteen good years after my first surgery. But over the last year, I have battled several flare-ups, and after my last trip to the Philippines and Sri Lanka, it’s a miracle I got home on my own two feet. A subsequent CAT scan and MRI showed no option but to go into a surgery immediately. It’s time for a serious repair job that will take me off the road for close to eight weeks. The surgeon has said he will have to remove two of the screws that are loose and anchor my fractured sacrum in two places to the pelvis. That’s in lay language, but I have the best of doctors and surgeons who have loved this ministry and want to see me positioned for the distance. The doctor has described it as an emergency, but he is equally confident of success.

So on this Thursday, the 20th of February, I will undergo some spinal repair surgery and will be recovering until the beginning of April. It will be some days of pain and struggle. But by God’s grace and with my family, friends, and colleagues close at hand, I will make it. I ask for your prayers and your continued support. Michael Ramsden, Sarah Davis, and the rest of the team are more than capable of continuing their good work with RZIM in my absence during this time.

Former Satanist, Prostitute And Drug Addict Turns Preacher Of Christ

Thank you for your love and prayers. Thank you for all the expressions of support for Margie and me. Thank you for serving our Lord alongside us. Thank you to all my friends in the practice of medicine who offered their kind advice. I am blessed with the best of colleagues, supporters, and pastor-friends. Your prayers have meant more than you’ll ever know.

The wear and tear of travel are literal and figurative. I will keep you posted from time to time. I thank God for great medical expertise and look forward to a speedy recovery and being on the road again. But for now it’s time to face the pain and the discipline of healing. Ezekiel asks the question, “Can these dead bones live?” The answer is a resounding “Yes” as God breathes new life into them. The Lord has never forsaken me and He is by my side. I am a blessed man. As I recover, I will pray, read, and write.

With my love and prayers,

Ravi

Please Join RZIM and other believers in prayer for brother Ravi through his recovery period.

200,000 Tibetans, Including 62 Buddhist Monks, Come To Jesus

I Was A Buddhist, Living In Darkness For Over 30 Years, But Jesus Christ Saved Me