Former Satanist, Prostitute And Drug Addict Turns Preacher Of Christ

Sister Jennifer cried out to God and He responded with forgiveness and new life. She now works with a couple Churches in New Orleans and preaches outside the only abortion clinic in New Orleans.

She gave details of what happens inside many of those bars on Bourbon Street and how politicians, judges and police are involved in sex acts within certain buildings of the French Quarter. What a testimony to now stand with us against the very streets she worked on and just for record when she preached on Bourbon Street she mainly addressed the women walking.

Watch the full testimony below:

