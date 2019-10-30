Plunge Into The Fountain – Hymn

Author: H. R. Jeffrey
Wash me in Thy blood divine,
Wash me, then I shall be Thine;
Let Thy blood be now applied,
Blood that flowed from Jesus’ side.
Refrain:
Plunge in the fountain that’s open for you,
It will cleanse you through and through;
Plunge in the fountain that’s open wide,
Open in the Savior’s side.
Not enough to wash my feet,
Let the cleansing be complete;
Full salvation, Lord, impart:
Wash my hands, my head, my heart.
Wash me, Lord, and keep me clean,
Let no filthiness be seen;
Then I shall be ever Thine,
Washed in Jesus’ blood divine.