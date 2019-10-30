Plunge Into The Fountain – Hymn

Author: H. R. Jeffrey

Wash me in Thy blood divine,

Wash me, then I shall be Thine;

Let Thy blood be now applied,

Blood that flowed from Jesus’ side.

Refrain:

Plunge in the fountain that’s open for you,

It will cleanse you through and through;

Plunge in the fountain that’s open wide,

Open in the Savior’s side.

Not enough to wash my feet,

Let the cleansing be complete;

Full salvation, Lord, impart:

Wash my hands, my head, my heart.

Wash me, Lord, and keep me clean,

Let no filthiness be seen;

Then I shall be ever Thine,

Washed in Jesus’ blood divine.